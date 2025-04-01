'We're prepared:' South Kansas City dealership ramps up inventory ahead of looming auto tariffs

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse.

Prices for new cars and trucks may go up after the United States begins collecting a 25 percent tariff on automobiles and parts made outside the country.

According to Cox Automotive, vehicles assembled in North America could increase between $4,000 and $12,000.

“Now, it's a question of, where did those parts come from?” Cable Dahmer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership’s General Manager Ben Weyrauch said.

He said time has been on their side as they make sure customers don't face an instant sticker shock.

“Obviously, as those tariffs come in, it could increase prices in some ways, but we want to be prepared and we want to be able to have the savings available for the vehicles that are pre-tariff,” Weyrauch said.

Dale Messing/KSHB Cable Dahmer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership’s General Manager Ben Weyrauch.

He said being a planner has come in handy. They've ramped up their stock of vehicles and parts ahead of Thursday. He said normally they’ve got 60 to 90 days' worth of inventory. Now, they’ve got up to 120 days covered.

“It's not the major topic of conversation yet, but it's definitely beginning to be more and more common,” he said.

Drew Hutchison had lots to anticipate with the purchase of his new red Jeep Gladiator.

“Obviously, looking at the situation now, I'm glad I bought when I did,” he said.

Dale Messing/KSHB Drew Hutchison

With a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and parts coming Thursday, Drew's purchase couldn’t have been better timed.

“It was timing that was meant to be,” Hutchison said.

