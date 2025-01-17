'We're ready': Chiefs fans excited for more tailgates as the road to New Orleans kicks off in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Postseason for the Chiefs kicks off in Kansas City this weekend where fans are excited to continue sharing more tailgating memories.

For Chiefs Kingdom, the journey to the big game starts well before kickoff—and often in the parking lot of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We got to prep. We got to prep those voices. So that's kind of what the tailgate's about," said Catherine Baskett.

Baskett has been a fan for 40 years. One of her favorite memories has been sharing the tailgate experience with other fans.

“We've got DJ constantly going. We street dance out there because the streets all closed off so we just kind of have this momentum that's going where it really is just a fun outdoor party and gathering," said Baskett.

And you never know who you will run into at one of these tailgates. Chris Brown also known as fake Andy Reid is one among the popular characters walking around the parking lot.

“when I'm dressed like this, it's true heaven. Or, honestly, we go to a lot of away games. And I've never had a fan say anything negative to me," said Brown. "It's always like, Andy Reid, hey, have a beer. Can I get your picture, you know? And it's always been very uplifting.”

Brown has been a lifelong fan of the Chiefs, he found his love for the team in the 1970's and he has seen it all.

"You can't imagine it. If you wrote a book, it would not be believable. That's the way it is. Just seeing the production be no quitting. We're playing Houston. Everybody remembers the Houston game when we were down 24-0," said Brown.

But some of his favorite memories have also been in the parking lot of Arrowhead stadium.

“It is kind of a fabric of the city that connects everyone together," said Brown.

As the Chiefs look towards adding another Super Bowl to their record, fans are excited to cheer them along the way.

“It is absolutely exciting. History being made regardless of where we go from here. It's really been an exciting year," said Baskett.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

__