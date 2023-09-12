'We’re ready': Kansas City UAW president prepares for potential strike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each day union workers at the Claycomo Ford plant and Farifax’s GM plant are closer to a strike.

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge spoke with UAW Local 31 President Dontay Wilson to understand why union workers might strike and what reduced strike pay could mean for its members.

“The energy is high,” Wilson said. “There is a bunch of anxiety. I mean, you are talking about people’s livelihoods. Understandably there is some angst there.”

Wilson said they’ve been through strikes before, most recently in 2019.

“There was a great deal of support from the community as a whole and we expect exactly that,” he said. “Because to be quite honest with you, our members are the community and our members put so much into the KCK-metro area, both sides.”

The deadline for a contract is Thursday.

—