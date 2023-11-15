Westbound I-70 near Adam’s Dairy Parkway closed for 2nd time Wednesday after tractor-trailer wreck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Adam’s Dairy Parkway closed for a second time Wednesday after a semi tractor-trailer crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers and possibly another vehicle were involved in the wreck around 2:15 p.m. It was not immediately clear how many parties were involved.

Officers were on the scene of the serious injury crash by 2:30 p.m., per MSHP.

Earlier, a minor-injury crash took place around the same area at 11 a.m.

It took several hours to clear the area as one of the vehicles involved was stuck sideways on its side on the guardrails.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

