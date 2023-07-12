Westlake Ace Hardware, Salvation Army host annual fan giveaway amid high heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westlake Ace Hardware and the Salvation Army distributed fans Wednesday — for the fifth year; they have raised funds for 11 years — to those in the KC area in need.

"Too many people that can’t get cool, don’t have air conditioning, don’t have fans, and it’s great that we can raise money, buy these fans and distribute them out to people that need them badly," said Bill Say, general manager of the hardware store.

Eight hundred fans were available to give out this year. A similar event in Kansas City a few weeks ago ran out of fans in a little under two hours.

People showed up at the store in Independence almost an hour and a half earlier than the start time of 8 a.m. They had their trunks popped, ready to drive-thru and receive their free fan.

"I’ve got an oscillating fan, but it’s been going constantly for months and I know it won’t last long," said Ron Williams, one of the few in line early.

Higher than normal utility bills are forcing some to choose between everyday necessities or turning on air conditioning.

Fans handed out at 8 a.m.

Sometimes sealing off windows and doors during the day or opening windows at night can help, but with the potentially dangerous temperatures, those fixes won't cut it.

"I can really use the fan," Williams said. "I’m not too proud, there might have been a time when I was, but I’ve been out of work for five months now.”

