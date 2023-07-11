NWS issues heat advisory for Kansas City on Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Wednesday for the Kansas City region.

The advisory includes Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas along with Bates, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson and Platte counties in Missouri.

Heat indexes of up to 111 degrees are expected due to a combination of high temperatures and high humidity.

The heat advisory will go into effect at noon on Wednesday and continue through 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The KSHB 41 Weather team forecasts temperatures in the low to mid-90s with heat indexes in the 100- to 105-degree range Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

The National Weather Service advises people to drink extra water, stay out of the sun and remain in air-conditioned rooms when possible.

Strenuous activities should be moved to the early morning or evening when possible.

It is especially dangerous to leave children or pets in cars during such weather events.

During a heat advisory, there is an increased risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

People who experience dizziness, fainting, muscle weakness or cramps, nausea or vomiting while outside for a prolonged time may be experiencing heat sickness.

Heat stroke, which is characterized by a body temperature over 104 degrees, is a serious medical emergency that requires immediate medical attention.

Dial 911 then get the person experiencing heat sickness to a cool place out of the sun. You may also use cool, wet cloths or a cool-water bath to bring the body’s temperature back down.

Moving to a cooler place and using cool, wet cloths is also recommended for heat exhaustion.

