KSHB 41 Weather | Hot & humid with air quality concerns this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



More typical July heat and humidity starting today

Strong to severe thunderstorms increase tonight & early tomorrow morning, especially over northern Missouri; Storms could produce high wind, heavy rain & hail

More rounds of storms possible Thursday and Friday nights

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Hot and very humid with a mostly sunny sky. Be aware of poor air quality for sensitive folks based on increased surface ozone. Any storms hold off until overnight.

High: 92° Heat Index: 100°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms increase from north to south overnight and early Wednesday, mainly from 12am-5am. Storms could produce high wind, heavy rain and hail.

Low: 72°

Wind: S 10 mph

Wednesday: Morning thunderstorms likely from northern Missouri to I-70, tapering off by the morning commute. A second round of storms could develop later in the afternoon and evening closer to and south of I-70. Severe weather is possible with each round. Damaging wind is main concern.

High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

