KSHB 41 Weather | Hot & humid with air quality concerns this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More typical July heat and humidity starting today
- Strong to severe thunderstorms increase tonight & early tomorrow morning, especially over northern Missouri; Storms could produce high wind, heavy rain & hail
- More rounds of storms possible Thursday and Friday nights
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Hot and very humid with a mostly sunny sky. Be aware of poor air quality for sensitive folks based on increased surface ozone. Any storms hold off until overnight.
High: 92° Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Thunderstorms increase from north to south overnight and early Wednesday, mainly from 12am-5am. Storms could produce high wind, heavy rain and hail.
Low: 72°
Wind: S 10 mph
Wednesday: Morning thunderstorms likely from northern Missouri to I-70, tapering off by the morning commute. A second round of storms could develop later in the afternoon and evening closer to and south of I-70. Severe weather is possible with each round. Damaging wind is main concern.
High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
