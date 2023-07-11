Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Hot & humid with air quality concerns this afternoon

Strong to severe storms head our way overnight
and last updated 2023-07-11 06:20:30-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More typical July heat and humidity starting today
  • Strong to severe thunderstorms increase tonight & early tomorrow morning, especially over northern Missouri; Storms could produce high wind, heavy rain & hail
  • More rounds of storms possible Thursday and Friday nights

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Hot and very humid with a mostly sunny sky. Be aware of poor air quality for sensitive folks based on increased surface ozone. Any storms hold off until overnight.
High: 92° Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms increase from north to south overnight and early Wednesday, mainly from 12am-5am. Storms could produce high wind, heavy rain and hail.
Low: 72°

Wind: S 10 mph

Wednesday: Morning thunderstorms likely from northern Missouri to I-70, tapering off by the morning commute. A second round of storms could develop later in the afternoon and evening closer to and south of I-70. Severe weather is possible with each round. Damaging wind is main concern.
High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

