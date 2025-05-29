Westlake Ace Hardware, Salvation Army partner for fan drive ahead of summer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware are encouraging customers to round up their purchases at the register to support an important cause.

Peter Jones is the general manager at the Westlake Ace Hardware at 11200 Antioch Road, Overland Park.

Jack McCormick Peter Jones, General manager Westlake Ace hardware

“It’s pretty huge. I mean, there's a lot of smiles; it’s a very happy occasion for a whole lot of people,” Jones said. “Not just for the families receiving the fans, but for us giving them out. It's a huge, huge joy.”

Customers can participate in the round-up initiative now through June 7 at any Westlake Ace Hardware location. This annual drive, in collaboration with the Salvation Army, has provided over 65,000 fans to families in need over the past 13 years. With rising temperatures, the demand for assistance continues to grow.

“The need is real, especially during these times,” said Donald Cooper, Lieutenant with the Salvation Army. “So, the relief and really the joy they have on their face when they receive these fans it’s unparalleled to witness.”

Jack McCormick Donald Cooper, Lieutenant Salvation Army

This year’s drive comes at a time when costs are increasing across the board. HVAC contractors report a 15% rise in prices for coolant materials and labor, and summer electric bills are projected to be 15% higher than last year. A national energy assistance group anticipates this could be the highest increase in 12 years.

“And when you see the difference it makes to a mom with children or seniors, it really just takes your breath away," Cooper said. "The significance of what we would think of as a small act of kindness in rounding up and purchasing a small fan. But when you go into these homes and they have no access to air conditioning, they have no access to stabilized air, it just really makes a difference.”

Last year, they raised $21,000 and handed out 1,200 fans.

Donations can also be made in person or online. Fans from this initiative will be distributed at the Independence Westlake Ace Hardware location on July 9.

—