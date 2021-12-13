Weston Bend Candle Company raising money for Midwest tornado devastation

WESTON, Mo. — Caus Cups being sold by Weston Bend Candle Company are not the typical cup of tea.

“Your glass of wine, your cup of coffee, your water, whatever,” said Angie Vasquez, Weston Bend Candle Company owner.

In fact, they are an agent of change.

“So whatever cause you choose, it’ll take that 25% of the profits to that organization that you choose," said Sarah Vasquez, Weston Bend Candle Company manager.

Including causes such as disaster relief, something that many living in the Midwest need after the recent tornadoes killed, injured and destroyed lives. A feeling that Angie Vasquez knows all too well.

“My family is from western Kansas, and I can remember being out at the farm, and I can remember there was a tornado — it was terrifying. The house was fine, we were all fine but it was terrifying,” Angie Vasquez said.

Quickly, she and her family decided to help, wanting to make a great impact by selling a simple Caus Cup.

“As a small business, we do not have that corporate protection," Angie Vasquez said. "So a lot of the times, it’s day-to-day, so that kind of giving back to your community, it feels good."

Sarah Vasquez says donations have been pouring in from customers, strangers in the community and those who know someone impacted by the storms.

“We’ve had to put in a few orders for the cups, so they have been doing pretty well,” she said. “I had a customer say that they knew somebody who also lost a house, I’ve had people from Kentucky come in and be like, 'Oh, this is awesome because I was there or I was near there.'"

Weston Bend Candle Company hopes the Caus Cups will runneth over with blessings for those who need it most.

“It’s truly just a cup or a water bottle or a koozie, or whatever it is, but it helps the money goes somewhere important," Sarah Vasquez said.