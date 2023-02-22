125 years later, Westport Library still remains an environment for community learning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the 1890's, there was an excess amount of funds that was available for a local judge to draft legislation to allot Westport money to build a public school library. It took just more than $5,000 at the time to build the Kansas City Public Library’s Westport Branch.

125 years later, the Westport Branch is still standing today and now it is celebrating 125 years of community learning.

"It’s a historic treasure, it’s a gem," said Bre Hansen, The Assistant Branch Manager at the Westport Library, "When you have this historic building in the center of Westport it’s the heart of Westport. It’s the heart of the community. It’s the heart of Kansas City.”

Despite the changes Westport has gone through over the 125 years of existence and the changes the library has made over the years, its environment still remains strong in the eyes of many.

“It is important to have something that remains firm,” author and neighbor to the library Vern Barnet said. “Having such a sturdy historical building gives us a pivot around which to celebrate the identity of Westport.”

People like the Herrera family said they have been coming to the library for decades, entranced by its cozy atmosphere and access to knowledge.

“The information,” Georgina Herrera said with her grandchild in tow. “You let them learn everything.”

Barnet explains that the impact of the Westport library is more than just a giant old building with books in it.

"The library is filled with friends from thousands of years," Barnet said, "Through the collection of important books. It’s really a mark of our civilization and a mark of what makes Westport such a special place."

The Westport Library will have plenty of activities to celebrates it 125 years of existence. Wednesday’s celebration included a reception with library executives and local civil rights leader Alvin Brooks.

On Thursday February 23, the festivities continue with story time and a concert from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.