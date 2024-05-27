Westport security officer shot, killed man who was firing shots, Kansas City police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A security officer who had been working in Kansas City, Missouri's, Westport District early Sunday morning shot and killed a man while responding to the chaos, police said Monday.

Jahquan M. Robinson, 24, died in the shooting. Five other people were also injured.

A preliminary investigation found the security officer responded to the area near Westport Road and Broadway after hearing gunfire.

Police said Robinson had been shooting when the security officer arrived at the scene.

An initial investigation indicates the security officer shot at Robinson, striking him.

Robinson was found unresponsive and died at an area hospital.

The security officer was detained the night of the shooting but was later released as the investigation continues.

Police said the shooting happened after an altercation between a group of people.

"Detectives will continue to investigate and compile all of the investigative findings detailing all persons involvement and provide those findings to prosecutors for their review," KCPD said in a statement on Sunday.

