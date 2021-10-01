Westport security screenings ending early this year due to worker shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Westport neighborhood in Kansas City typically closes portions of its streets to vehicles as it welcomes pedestrians for night-life on Fridays and Saturdays. In the past, that has included security screenings.

The screenings typically end during the colder months, but this year the screenings will end early due to staffing shortages.

Chesley Brown International provides security personnel to the area, but it has been unable to hire enough screeners, according to a release.

Screening for the area has been conducted since 2018, with the measures put back in place in June.

The screenings normally included ID checks and vetting for weapons or open containers from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The area will continue to be blocked off for pedestrians from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., and individual bars and restaurants will still do their own screening of customers.

Westport encourages those interested in becoming a screener to apply to Chesley Brown.