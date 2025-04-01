Westwood voters say 'no' while Lenexa, Gardner voters say 'yes' in mail-in elections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westwood voters said "no" to a proposed sale of Joe D. Dennis Park, while voters in Lenexa approved the continuation of a sales tax and a bond issue was approved in the Gardner Edgerton School District.

The three elections were conducted by mail-in ballot, and the Johnson County Election Office released the unofficial final results Tuesday afternoon.

Joe D. Dennis Park is located on Rainbow Boulevard just off Shawnee Mission Parkway. A vacant school, green space and playground equipment are also on the property.

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan talked with residents in favor of the sale and residents who did not want the park sold to developers.

"It will bring needed revenue, it’ll bring new opportunities, work spaces ... just endless possibilities," said Kris Boyle, park planning committee member.

Malisa Monyakula told Hogan the proposed development was out of scale and out of character.

Voters in Lenexa approved the renewal of a 3/8th-cent sales tax that will help pay for parks, streets and trail projects.

The sales tax, which won approval with 79% of the vote, will continue through 2048, according to the city's website.

The Gardner Edgerton School District has its eyes set on a new elementary school after voters approved a $100 million bond issue that will also allow the district to make improvements to buildings and services throughout the district.

