'We've come a long way': 37th annual AIDS WALK KC brings hundreds to Theis Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The community in Kansas City laced up their walking shoes and gathered at Theis Park Saturday morning for the 37th annual AIDS WALK Kansas City.

The yearly event, organized by the AIDS Service Foundation of Greater Kansas City, raises money and awareness for those affected by HIV/AIDS across the metro.

"There are less than 10 major AIDS walks left in the entire United States, and we're so proud that Kansas City keeps continually showing up year after year to show community support, to tell people that we care. We see you, and we are here to support you, to make sure that people can have access to services that they need to be well, healthy and thrive," Kimberly Carlson said.

Carlson, who serves as president of the AIDS Service Foundation, has seen the impact of the community every year.

"This is a really tight-knit community, and this organization was established in 1992 so healthcare and social service organizations that are helping people with HIV could focus on providing those services,” she said.

More than 14,000 walkers registered for the event by Saturday morning.

Carlson said this year's support is more crucial than ever.

"This year, there are significant cuts to federal and state funding," she said. "So the nonprofits that we support, some of them have lost funding, that funding may be paused, or there's real uncertainty about how they can continue to provide the services, health care, mental health, substance use, support services for people in Kansas City."

Registration opened at 8 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. The walk officially stepped off at 10 a.m., taking participants on a mile walk around the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and Theis Park.

"This walk shows that we are still working towards a healthier, more equitable Kansas City," said Carlson.

You can learn more about the AIDS Services Foundation on their website.

