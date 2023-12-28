'We've ignored it long enough': Warming center in Lenexa sees surge in homeless numbers this winter

The purchase of a Lenexa hotel has received approval from Johnson County commissioners, opening the door for the establishment of an all-inclusive shelter that serves both men and women.

This action is a part of the county's effort to combat homelessness and offer those in need a safe haven. Barbara McEver, cofounder of Project 1020, says it is the only warming center in Johnson County that provides services to both men and women with no requirements.

“It's something that we've needed for many years in Johnson County," McEver said. "I think it's a good thing.”

Project 1020 has been serving the community for years, providing a warm place for individuals to sleep during the coldest season of the year. It's a temporary solution, but for many, receiving its services has become a lifeline during their most difficult time.

"Our oldest person so far was a female and she's 83 years old," McEver said. "It's heartbreaking. I can't even explain it. It's heartbreaking. That shouldn't be happening anywhere. And definitely shouldn't be happening in Johnson County.”

During the month of December, the center has seen a surge in those they serve, reaching numbers they typically see in the span of the four months. McEver said it's an issue that should have been dealt with sooner.

“I think Johnson County can do better. I think that we've ignored it long enough. One person experiencing homelessness is too much," McEver said.

As the county awaits its due diligence days from the purchase of the hotel, warming centers like Project 1020 has become the only hope for many individuals experiencing homelessness.

“People deserve their basic needs met. People deserve to know that somebody cares about them, that they matter," McEver said. "I just hope that Johnson County can have a better reputation when it comes to how we take care of the people that are experiencing homelessness.”

Project 1020 depends heavily on volunteers; visit its website to learn more about the ways in which you can make an impact.

