What are brushing scams and how to avoid them

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A package arrives at your front door, but you didn’t order it.

There's a criminal behind the the unexpected delivery.

As the digital world continues to grow, online shopping has become the choice of millions of shoppers.

However, with the convenience of e-commerce comes new challenges, including the rise of brushing scams.

Brushing scams involve fraudulent sellers sending unsolicited packages to people in an attempt to boost their ratings and sales on various e-commerce platforms. This crime affects consumers, honest sellers, and the integrity of online shopping systems.

“What happens is these folks got your name and address off the web, they send something to you and then what they’ll do, they’ll say that you promoted their product, and they’ll give a positive type of review to boost sales for the item they mailed you even though you didn’t order it,” said Mark Inglett, United States Postal Service strategic communications manager.

The package may appear to come from Amazon or other major retailers as part of the scam. And it usually contains nothing of value.

Brushing is one of the latest ways for hackers and fraudulent businesses to obtain your personal information.

“They’ll put a QR code inside the package and ask you to scan that,” said Inglett.

Don't scan that QR code because it will take you to a fake website made to look legitimate. It some cases, it will install malware on your device that's used by criminals to collect your data.

Moreover, brushing scams undermine trust in online marketplaces. Legitimate sellers can suffer as well, as these fraudulent activities distort the competitive landscape, making it harder for honest businesses to compete based on authentic customer feedback.

“There’s a lot of folks that shop online, do things like that, and we’re all very busy,” said Inglett. “So, what they're trying to do is catch you off guard, because a lot of times we are ordering packages, I order a lot of packages online and I love it. Like I say, the postal office does a great job bringing my packages to the door. But what they’re trying to do is catch us all at a busy time.”

Consumers can take several steps to protect themselves from brushing scams: