What happens after Tuesday’s recall election for Jackson County Executive Frank White?

Voters will decide Tuesday, Sept. 30, whether to recall Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.

Residents have raised concerns about property assessments, taxes, and the Royals and Chiefs stadium proposals under White’s tenure.

KSHB 41 News reporter Alyssa Jackson sat down with White for a wide-ranging interview on why he wants to retain his position.

The county charter explained the process for replacing White if the majority of voters recall him.

White would have to vacate the office after the election offices certify the results.

The Jackson County Election Board plans to certify results Oct. 6. The Kansas City Election Board hopes to certify the results Oct. 8. Both have until Oct. 14 to certify the results.

At that point, the chairman of the Jackson County Legislature, DaRon McGee, will pick a “temporary appointee.”

The appointee must be from the same political party as White, who is a Democrat.

Within 30 days of that appointment, the nine-member legislature has to agree to an appointee who will serve in the position until Jan. 1, 2027.

Legislator Manny Abarca said Monday he is not seeking the interim county executive appointment.

“With an interim potentially only in office for a little over a year, the fixes needed to bring our County back on course require more than a year to repair,” Abarca wrote in a statement.

People participating in no-excuse absentee voting Monday said they hope legislators appoint someone who will look out for them.

“I want it to be thought-provoking [process,] and what does that person want to bring to our county as far as what is the big picture,” said voter Brenda Gorham. “It needs to be somebody who wants to listen to the actual people that still have to survive, who work those 9-5 jobs, or those tip-serving jobs.”

Voters would choose someone for a full, four-year term in the November 2026 election.

“I have not thought about it that far down the road,” admitted voter Johnnie Howard. “But after 10 years on the road, we all need him to take a break.”

If the recall vote fails, White will retain his position as county executive. His current term expires in January 2027.

One early voter said he wants White to remain in office.

“I think everybody makes mistakes, everybody does good things. I don’t think he’s done enough to be recalled,” said voter Paul Landes.

White appealed the judge’s decision to have the election on Sept. 30. Monday, an appellate judge denied White’s motion to cancel the election.

In a statement, White called the election “unlawful” and warned “every decision made by an interim officeholder could be thrown into doubt if a court overturns the results.”

White vowed to continue his legal challenge of the election based on claims signatures were gathered incorrectly and a circuit court judge did not properly follow county rules when setting the date.

Those legal procedures could interrupt the county charter’s timeline for choosing a replacement.

“In my experience with government, nothing happens fast. So it’ll take its sweet little time going through," said voter Jack Williams.

White encouraged residents to attend Tuesday’s county legislature meeting at the downtown Kansas City courthouse at 11 a.m. to demand transparency from the legislative body as it prepares for the possibility of choosing a replacement.

“We should all be scared,” White wrote. “The people of Jackson County deserve honesty, fairness, and transparency. Instead, it appears we are being set up for backroom deals that will decide the future of our county.”

