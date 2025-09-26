What happens if Jackson County recalls Executive Frank White Jr?

Throughout this week, we've heard from viewers asking what happens if voters recall Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. on Sept. 30. You can read our report below. If you have something we should look into, send us an email .

With the recall vote of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. looming, here's a breakdown of what would happen if White is voted out of office.

The special recall election is Sept. 30, and if White is removed, the chairman of the Jackson County Legislature will choose an interim executive.

A majority vote from the Jackson County Legislature must be taken within 30 days of the recall to determine who fills the remainder of White's term.

Voters will elect a new executive during the 2026 general election on Nov. 3.

In-person absentee voting began Sept. 16 in Jackson County.

As White's recall election approaches, he sat down with KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson, who laid out his reasons why voters should vote no to reject recall efforts.

You can watch the full interview in the video player below.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. tells KSHB 41 why voters should reject recall

