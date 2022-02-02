What to expect for tonight's evening rush hour in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While just a light dusting of snow remains possible for the majority of the Kansas City area, many are coming out of their homes and braving the cold.

This means that while roads were mainly empty for driving to work, driving home will be busier and potentially more dangerous.

The KSHB 41 Weather team forecasts the temperature will drop into the low teens by Wednesday night starting around 4 p.m.

Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., it will drop from around 20 degrees to 17 degrees.

And as the temperatures surge into the bitter cold, the possibility of roads refreezing increases.

Many highways appear to be clear, but that is not to say slick spots are impossible.

KC-area road conditions Wednesday afternoon I435WBatRoe.png Kansas City Scout I35NBatPaseoBoulevard.png Kansas City Scout Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 3.29.10 PM.png Kansas City Scout Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 3.29.28 PM.png Kansas City Scout Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 3.29.42 PM.png Kansas City Scout Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 3.30.07 PM.png Kansas City Scout

Exercising caution will be key to remaining safe while assisting road crews by keeping routes clear.

To track driving conditions, utilize the below resources:

KanDrive - provides updated traffic highlights, alerts throughout Kansas.

- provides updated traffic highlights, alerts throughout Kansas. Kansas Department of Transportation — includes information about temperatures, wind gusts in observations of driving conditions across the state of Kansas.

— includes information about temperatures, wind gusts in observations of driving conditions across the state of Kansas. Kansas City Scout — provides real-time updates and cameras of accidents, construction, closures and more from the Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, areas.

— provides real-time updates and cameras of accidents, construction, closures and more from the Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, areas. Missouri Department of Transportation — provides road conditions, incident alerts, safety updates while navigating adverse conditions.