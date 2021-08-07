What to know before the Garth Brooks concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are a few things to note before heading to the anticipated Garth Brooks concert GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs organization will be asking people to wear masks when entering the stadium or spending time inside enclosed public areas. If you forget a mask, there will be one provided to you.

Masks are not required outdoors but if you are not vaccinated, the Chiefs organization is asking that you wear one.

There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on site from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. The Kansas City Health Department will be giving the vaccine to people who are eligible for it.

The parking lots to the stadium will open up at 3 p.m. Gates to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert.