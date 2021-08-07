Watch
What to know before the Garth Brooks concert

The Chiefs organization is asking people to wear a mask when going inside and being inside enclosed areas.
Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Honoree Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Garth Brooks inauguration
Posted at 7:53 AM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 09:05:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are a few things to note before heading to the anticipated Garth Brooks concert GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs organization will be asking people to wear masks when entering the stadium or spending time inside enclosed public areas. If you forget a mask, there will be one provided to you.

Masks are not required outdoors but if you are not vaccinated, the Chiefs organization is asking that you wear one.

There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on site from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. The Kansas City Health Department will be giving the vaccine to people who are eligible for it.

The parking lots to the stadium will open up at 3 p.m. Gates to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert.

