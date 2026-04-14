KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson is covering storm damage from the EF2 tornado in Ottawa, Kansas. If you were impacted by the storm or know of anyone stepping in to help, share your story idea with Alyssa .

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KSHB 41 News crews were in Franklin and Miami counties in Kansas minutes after an EF2 tornado damaged homes and businesses.

What tornado victims need to know about filing insurance claims in Kansas

Guests staying at the Knights Inn Ottawa were forced to change motels after the powerful storm caused the accommodation's roof to cave in, blowing out windows.

After Ottawa residents saw the full extent of the storm damage Tuesday, many reached out to their insurance companies.

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"My partner is doing all the calling insurance companies — somebody to get the waterproofing done so it doesn’t get any worse than it is," said Kathy Gretencord, business owner.

KSHB 41 News reporter Alyssa Jackson reached out to Vicki Schmidt, the state's insurance commissioner.

Jackson asked Schmidt what common mistakes her staff sees as people check their insurance policies.

"Not being aware of the coverage you actually have," Schmidt said.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.

In 2025, insurance claims for storm damage doubled in Kansas, surpassing $800 million, according to the Kansas Department of Insurance.

KDOI acts as an intermediary, sometimes between insurance companies and policyholders. The office has been able to get Kansans $206 million since 2019.

Claims for storm damage are getting more expensive.

"The cost of everything has escalated," Schmidt said. "Unfortunately, rebuilding a home is no exception."

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41 Ottawa storm damage

Schmidt shared a few tips for people filing claims:



Take care of yourself.

Take pictures of everything.

Try to mitigate damage. Try to tarp it (your roof).

Call your agent or give us a call.

Document what you have in your home.

Larry Smith, an independent insurance broker for Goosehead Insurance, said sometimes people can complicate the process if they rush to submit a claim.

"People think full coverage and think, 'I’m covered for everything,' and that’s not necessarily … you have to look at your coverage limits," he said.

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Smith reminds storm victims that insurance companies will be busy. While companies will cap how many properties they service in an area, they may have several policyholders in an affected neighborhood.

"Patience is something everyone is gonna need," Schmidt said. "What we do see is the best of Kansas in this."

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