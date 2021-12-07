White House announces details of President Joe Biden's visit to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden is headed to Kansas City Wednesday.

Biden will visit to promote the $1 trillion bipartisan bill he signed into law on Nov. 15.

The visit was announced over the weekend, but no other details were available.

On Monday, the White House said that the president will visit the Kansas City Area Transport Authority to provide infrastructure remarks.

Air Force One will land in Kansas City around 12:45 p.m. and depart again around 3:45 p.m.

Anyone traveling on the route between the Kansas City International Airport and KCATA headquarters in the 18th & Vine District should expect delays during that time period.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas told KSHB 41 over the weekend that he is excited to have the president visit and discuss infrastructure. He plans to ask about sustainable infrastructure and discuss the growth of the public transportation system.

