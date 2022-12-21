Watch Now
Whiteman AFB runway reopens after B-2 emergency landing

CLIFF SCHIAPPA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Making short work of the 12,400 foot-long runway at Whiteman Air Force Base near Knob Noster, Mo., a B-2 stealth bomber roars overhead, Wednesday, June 26, 1996. A half-dozen B-2 stealth bombers will become part of the Pentagon's nuclear war plan as of Tuesday, April 1, 1997, according to a senior military official. The delta-shaped aircraft is unique in its design and construction to help avoid radar detection. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)
Posted at 1:46 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 14:46:35-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The runway at Whiteman Air Force Base re-opened Wednesday after being closed for more than 10 days following an emergency landing of a B-2 bomber.

As of Wednesday, A-10 Thunderbolt II and T-38 Talons are once again able to operate on the runway.

Earlier this week, the Air Force issued a safety order that grounded the entire fleet of B-2 Spirit bombers.

The grounding allows an investigation into the aircraft type.

Whiteman officials say the President can still override the B-2 bomber to “fulfill mission requirements.”

A B-2 bomber made an emergency landing at the base on Saturday, Dec. 10. No injuries were reported, but the landing and subsequent fire damaged the runway.

At the time, officials said an in-flight malfunction led to the emergency landing. Officials have not announced the exact nature of the malfunction.

