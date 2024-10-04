'Why don’t you ask the governor for help?' Brookside resident reacts to string of robberies, continuing crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City Police Department officers arrested four armed robbery suspects, who are now awaiting charges for robberies that occurred in Brookside and the South Plaza area.

Crime mapping shows robberies occurred in the 5000 Block of Main St. and the 6300 block of Brookside Plaza.

Officers utilized resources, including a police helicopter to locate a suspect's vehicle and take two adults and two juveniles in custody.

No one was injured in their pursuit or during the robberies.

Still, there has been a lot of pain and frustration throughout Kansas City because of all the theft and property crime happening lately.

Many businesses owners and shoppers in the Brookside Shopping District were not surprised by the crime, but they're wondering when it will end.

"We're getting robbed. We're getting mugged. Some people, God forbid, are getting murdered over this," said Fred Gambino, a KCMO resident. "It’s not just a Brookside problem. It’s a Kansas City-wide problem."

Gambino has a background in law enforcement and is a former juvenile prosecutor.

While he praises the work of KCPD officers, he said they are overworked and overwhelmed.

"If you don't have the people, why don't you ask the governor for help?" Gambino said. "Why not contact the FBI, Homeland Security — all the federal law enforcement agencies who deal with these crises who create these task forces?"

Kansas City, like many cities across the country, are dealing with an officer shortage.

At last check, they were down 300 officers,

Following the robberies, Gambino sent a letter questioning city officials on why they haven't brought in the national guard.

While he doesn't want a heavy presence, he believes they could help.

"Nowhere in KC is safe and it won't be safe until the mayor and police board figure out how to give us enough person power, enough police officers," Gambino said.

