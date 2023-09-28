Beyoncé's dancers 'The Les Twins' hosting dance off-this weekend at Kansas City studio

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Alyssa Jackson

When we talk about Kansas City's dance scene, you might not imagine some of the big names that have come through.

"We've brought in Tia Rivera, choreographer of Beyonce's tour, Janet Jackson's dancers, Lizzo’s dancers, Shirlene Quigley," said Elaina Paige-Thomas, owner of The Next Paige studio.

The name Elaina Paige-Thomas carries some weight, too.

Alyssa Jackson/KSHB 41 Elaina Paige-Thomas, owner of The Next Paige, stretches before showing a group of dancers her moves from Beyonce's "Run the World" tour.

"It was an amazing experience rehearsing with Beyoncé, in the room with her, seeing her work ethic was inspiring and impactful as a young dancer out of college," Paige-Thomas said. "I remember being on that stage saying, 'This is where I belong.'"

Years ago, she was teachable, doing the same moves in her classes that she did on Beyoncé's "Run the World" tour.

Now, she's the teacher, and her studio will be the spot for a dance-off with two of the best dancers in the world, the Les Twins. They are also known as Beyoncé's dancers.

Alyssa Jackson/KSHB 41 Dancers lacing up their heels to learn Beyonce's "Run the World" tour dance.

"I've been getting calls from all over — Chicago, New York, even LA," Paige-Thomas said.

This event on the weekend of Beyoncé's last stop on her Renaissance tour was something she could not say no to.

"Absolutely. Say less, because it was full circle," Paige-Thomas said.

It was pretty much the same reaction from dancer and former Michigan professor Bird Clarkson, who drove around 11 hours to be here.

Clarkson met the Les Twins and helped bring their vision to Kansas City.

"I didn’t hit them with the, 'Yo, we should do this,'" Clarkson said. "It was an initiated conversation, like something one of the twins felt, and I was like, 'Aye, that works man.' This is the last city of the tour. This could be special."

Alyssa Jackson/KSHB 41 Dancers at The Next Paige studio before a dance battle with two of the best dancers in the world, the Les Twins.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson was able to see just a fraction of the energy that will be at Next Paige studio on Saturday.

"Energy, energy, energy. That's what you can expect," Clarkson said.

Clarkson, along with other local dancers, showed up on some college campuses to let students know this is where you want to be.

"You say it [the Les Twins are coming] and the room starts to vibrate a little bit," said Allison Haggard, a dancer.

Clarkson took a moment about what it will be like when the Les Twins arrive.

"They're gonna give you everything they got and look you right in the eye and give you what they got, and then, look you in the eye and ask you what you have and do it again," Clarkson said.

This competition could be a moment or the "yes" some dancers never forget.

"Nine times out of ten, it's not about who's next. It's who's the now. If I never took a chance, I wouldn't have known either," Paige-Thomas said.

The Les Twins will start off with a workshop at 4 p.m. where you can learn some of their moves.

After that, they will judge a dance off. There is a grand prize to the first and second place winners.

You can find more information about the event on this website.

—