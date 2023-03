KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Willie Nelson will perform in Kansas City in less than three months as part of KFKF’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Nelson and special guests Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan will perform May 20 at Azura Amphitheater, formerly Sandstone.

The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. with gates set to open at 4:30 p.m .

After a series of pre-sales beginning Tuesday, tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday to the general public.

