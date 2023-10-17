Watch Now
Winter Skies returns; Kansas City holiday pop-up in former restaurant returns

The former Skies restaurant space atop the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center will open in December as a seasonal pop-up bar.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 12:58:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Back by popular demand, Skies will once again transform into a winter wonderland pop-up.

Starting Nov. 16, Kansas Citians can reserve an enchanting evening on the 42nd floor of the Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center.

"Last year was a fantastic kickoff, and we're aiming to outdo ourselves this time. With enhanced visuals and a revamped menu, we're thrilled to have guests re-experience the city's finest views," Kaitlyn Mueller, senior marketing manager for the Sheraton & Westin Crown Center, said in a news release.

Skies, which famously rotated to provide diners with a 360-degree view of Kansas City, closed in 2011. But with extensive hype over last year's pop-up, even without the space rotating, organizers were eager to bring back the experience.

This year's decor theme is winter forest, and the winter-themed cocktail menu will be prepared by Restless Spirits.

“Kansas City loves a festive holiday celebration and appreciates a well-crafted festive cocktail to go along with it. We’re currently in development on a specially curated menu of delicious drinks featuring our award-winning family of spirits to complement the Winter Skies seasonal vibe,” Michael Shannon, co-founder/co-owner of Restless Spirits, said in a news release.

Reservations must be made to attend the pop-up, which will run through the holiday season. Each reservation lasts three hours.

No ticket release date has been announced at this time, but the pop-up recommends following @SkiesKansasCity on social media for updates.

A portion of the profits from the pop-up will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.

