Tickets for 7 new Winter Skies pop-up bar dates go on sale Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The sky was the limit for interest in tickets to Winter Skies, a winter wonderland-themed pop-up bar, when tickets went on sale for the exclusive event inside the former Skies Restaurant space atop the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center.

Organizers joked that it was “more popular than the Taylor Swift Eras Tour,” which crashed Ticketmaster’s servers this week as Swifties jockeyed digitally for tickets.

Tickets for seven more dates for the pop-up will be released at 11:17 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Skies was a popular date spot. The restaurant on the 42nd floor of the hotel spun 360 degrees, providing an unparalleled view of Kansas City.

The space, which looks futuristic atop the Sheraton at 2345 McGee St., won’t spin anymore for safety reasons after years of sitting idle, but it still offers a terrific vantage point.

Tables will be available for booking in blocks of two or four on Dec. 15-17 and 27-30. Two times, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., are offered and cocktails will be available from J. Reiger Co.