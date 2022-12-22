Winter storm knocks out power for some Liberty residents Thursday

LIBERTY, Mo. — A winter storm packing a combination of snow, ice, wind and extreme cold resulted in a temporary power outage for some Liberty residents.

The outage happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

On Twitter , the Liberty Police Department shared dash cam video of a transformer exploding on Highway 291 near Kent Street.

John Zanzucchi was working online when he lost power.

“I thought ‘What in the world.’ It’s going to get cold out there and the power is off, so I jumped back in bed with my wife," he said.

Meanwhile, Zanzucchi's neighbor didn't immediately know of a problem.

“My son called me around 7:45 and said ‘Hey, you without power?' and I said 'I don’t know, you just woke us up," Bob Kernell said.

Despite the inconvenience for both men, they had backups to keep their houses warm.

“We have a power place inside that runs off of natural gas and we cranked that up a little bit and sit around the fire and enjoy the time," Zanzucch said.

Kernell said having a backup plan is important.

"With the gas insert, that’s why you got to have gas and electricity for life," Kernell said. "We just stayed inside. I didn’t come out until to do the driveway and the power came back on.”

Evergy said power was restored by the afternoon.

The utility said customers check the status of outages on their map .

