Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Kansas City area from 3 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

More snow is inching closer to the area which has warranted an expansion of the Winter Weather Advisory into western MO. 1-3" of snow is possible through tomorrow night, with higher totals NW. Most of the snow will stick to grass while the wet roads could turn slick overnight. pic.twitter.com/3pYAGZhO10 — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) December 26, 2023

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson said bursts of snow may cause moments of low visibility; thus, travel may be impacted.

KSHB 41 Weather | Large storm brings bands of snow to area through Wednesday night

Temperatures will keep roads wet for the most part, but there is a chance for some slick areas Tuesday night into the morning when temperatures drop.

As Cassie Wilson notes in her weather blog, around a trace to 2 inches will accumulate, mostly on grass or elevated/colder surfaces.

Weather Blog | White Dec. 26 instead of Christmas in Kansas City

Strong bands of snow may produce up to 3 inches for some.

The Missouri Department of Transportation advises those traveling to check the department’s travel map for road condition updates.

Kansas drivers can consult kandrive.org for real-time information.

—