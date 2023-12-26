Watch Now
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for KC area

KSHB 41 Weather
Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 13:30:09-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Kansas City area from 3 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson said bursts of snow may cause moments of low visibility; thus, travel may be impacted.

Temperatures will keep roads wet for the most part, but there is a chance for some slick areas Tuesday night into the morning when temperatures drop.

As Cassie Wilson notes in her weather blog, around a trace to 2 inches will accumulate, mostly on grass or elevated/colder surfaces.

Strong bands of snow may produce up to 3 inches for some.

The Missouri Department of Transportation advises those traveling to check the department’s travel map for road condition updates.

Kansas drivers can consult kandrive.org for real-time information.

