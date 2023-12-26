KSHB 41 Weather | Large storm brings bands of snow to area through Wednesday night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of moderate snow possible today and tomorrow

Moments of low visibility possible with accumulations holding near a trace to 2" possible, mainly on grass and colder surfaces

Winter air is here to close out 2023

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Flurries and light snow possible through the morning with moderate snow bands wrapping in through the afternoon.

High: 36°

Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusts near 20

Tonight: Bands of moderate to heavy snow possible while temperatures are close to freezing. Watch for some isolated slick spots on roads overnight.

Low: 31°

Wind: S shifting N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Periods of snow continues, ending late at night. Roads mainly stay wet through the afternoon. Drying out overnight.

High: 35°

Wind: N/NW 10-20 mph, gusts near 30

