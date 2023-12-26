KSHB 41 Weather | Large storm brings bands of snow to area through Wednesday night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of moderate snow possible today and tomorrow
- Moments of low visibility possible with accumulations holding near a trace to 2" possible, mainly on grass and colder surfaces
- Winter air is here to close out 2023
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Flurries and light snow possible through the morning with moderate snow bands wrapping in through the afternoon.
High: 36°
Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusts near 20
Tonight: Bands of moderate to heavy snow possible while temperatures are close to freezing. Watch for some isolated slick spots on roads overnight.
Low: 31°
Wind: S shifting N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Periods of snow continues, ending late at night. Roads mainly stay wet through the afternoon. Drying out overnight.
High: 35°
Wind: N/NW 10-20 mph, gusts near 30
