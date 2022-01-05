Winter weather advisory issued for Kansas City area Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Kansas City and the surrounding counties.

The advisory is currently set to begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday and end at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Snow accumulations of up to two inches can be expected, along with the potential for slippery roads and limited visibility due to snow blowing around, according to a release from NWS.

"Conditions could impact the morning commute," the release said. "Slow down and use caution while traveling."

Miami, Linn, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson Counties in Kansas are named in the advisory. On the Missouri side, Jackson, Cass, Johnson, Pettis, Bates and Henry Counties are all under advisory.

That includes cities surrounding KC such as Independence, Belton, Lenexa, Shawnee, Olathe and Overland Park.