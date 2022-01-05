Weather Blog - We Are Tracking A Band Of Snow Today

Good morning bloggers

We are going to track this snow moving in from the northwest. I will provide a radar update every two hours, so check back in often today. Save this link.

7:36 AM Radar:

Radar Update

We have been getting some criticism on what has actually been pretty accurate weather forecasting. Now, getting the amount of snow predicted is always going to be the most difficult parameter to predict in weather. Just look at what we have at the moment on radar. There is an area of snow in Wyoming and it is beginning to expand into northern Colorado and southwestern Nebraska.

I will add an update here at 9:30 AM....

Predicting the amount of snow? This next map shows the high level view of the snow forecast ending at 6 AM:

Wide View

Let's zoom into that thin band that just happens to be right over KC. As of this second, our forecast has shifted the snow a bit farther north into the KC metro area:

Snow Forecast

Remember, this is a very thin band of snow. It won't seem thin if you are living in the path of this band. 2" or a bit more is possible right down the middle of this forecast band of snow. In the areas that have 1" to 2" it will seem like a winter wonderland. And, areas just 25 to 50 miles away may only have a dusting or no snow at all.

The Arctic Blast has arrived. Bundle up today!

Surface Map At 7 AM

I am still writing.....

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. Have a great day!

Gary