Winter Weather Advisory issued in Kansas, Missouri from Sunday night to Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in east Kansas and west and central Missouri from 9 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday.

The winter weather advisory was issued for Johnson, Linn and Miami counties in Kansas. In Missouri, the advisory will be in effect in Jackson, Cass, Lafayette, Saline, Johnson, Pettis, Cooper, Bates and Henry counties.

NWS says to expect mixed precipitation and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice.

Slippery roads and hazardous conditions could affect travel Monday morning, per NWS.

According to KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson, freezing rain will build in from the south to the north Sunday night after 10 p.m. and temperatures will sit in the low 30s Monday morning.