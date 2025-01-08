Watch Now
Winter weather advisory issues for parts of Kansas City area beginning Thursday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of the Kansas City area beginning Thursday evening.

Cities include Paola in Kansas and Belton, Raymore, Pleasant Hill and Harrisonville in Missouri.

It will be in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. on Friday.

Mixed precipitation is possible with up to two inches of snow accumulation and a light glaze of ice.

Slippery road conditions are possible which could impact Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

