Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wintry mix moves across KC area Sunday afternoon

Screenshot 2023-10-29 at 2.42.50 PM.png
Jeff Penner/KSHB 41
Screenshot 2023-10-29 at 2.42.50 PM.png
Screenshot 2023-10-29 at 2.43.11 PM.png
Posted at 2:52 PM, Oct 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-29 15:52:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A stormy week capped by cold temperatures brought a wintry mix to the Kansas City area Sunday afternoon.

In south Overland Park, KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner reported snow around 2 p.m. He said it looked like enough to accumulate on vehicles.

Around the same time, some flakes were spotted at the Ward Parkway Center parking lot.

Additionally, KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco noted a quick burst of snow while driving along Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Cold temperatures are set to continue into Halloween. A hard freeze is likely Sunday night, with windchills dipping into the 10s and 20s.

But don’t worry, Penner said we will see high 60s to low 70s by Friday. Learn more in his latest weather blog here.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone