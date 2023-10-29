Wintry mix moves across KC area Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A stormy week capped by cold temperatures brought a wintry mix to the Kansas City area Sunday afternoon.

In south Overland Park, KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner reported snow around 2 p.m. He said it looked like enough to accumulate on vehicles.

Around the same time, some flakes were spotted at the Ward Parkway Center parking lot.

Additionally, KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco noted a quick burst of snow while driving along Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Cold temperatures are set to continue into Halloween. A hard freeze is likely Sunday night, with windchills dipping into the 10s and 20s.

But don’t worry, Penner said we will see high 60s to low 70s by Friday. Learn more in his latest weather blog here.

