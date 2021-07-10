Woman charged with fatally shooting boyfriend in Sibley, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend in Sibley, Missouri.

Katie Black, 25, of Independence, Missouri, faces second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and domestic assault, according to court documents.

A Jackson County Sheriff's deputy went to the shooting scene on Wednesday and found Black, an ambulance and the shooting victim.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead a short time later at an Independence hospital.

Black told two versions of what happened.

In the first version, an unknown man walked up to Black's SUV and asked if she and her boyfriend needed help.

Black said the two men argued, and her boyfriend was shot in the stomach.

She told a Jackson County Sheriff's Department detective she accidentally shot Black when he walked in front of her gun, according to the court document.

The story changed again when Black told the detective she and her boyfriend argued and she fired a shot into the ground to scare him, the court document states.

Black said she fired a second round and meant to miss him, but instead the bullet hit the man.