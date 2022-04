KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a house fire in Blue Springs early Monday morning .

The fire happened in the area near U.S. 40 and Southwest 37th Street at around 2:30 a.m.

She was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries but later died on Wednesday.

According to the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, the fire is being investigated as a potential criminal investigation.

The 60-year-old woman's identity wasn't immediately released.