KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 77-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Olathe, police said.

The crash happened near west 151st Street and Southpark Boulevard just before 4:00 p.m.

Police responded to the scene on reports of a crash involving a car and a truck.

When officers arrived, they observed the woman inside of the crashed car. She died at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.

—