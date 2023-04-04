Watch Now
Woman injured jumping from KCK balcony to escape apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was injured Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, after jumping from a third-story balcony to escape an apartment fire.

KCK Fire Department crews were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. to a structure fire at 7350 State Ave, according to the department’s Twitter account.

The woman jumped “to escape heavy fire.” She was transported to a Kansas City-area hospital.

The fire was contained to one unit at the apartment complex.

