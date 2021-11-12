Woman killed, child injured in I-435 crash Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 435 in Wyandotte County Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Kia Forte traveled off the road near Wolcott and crashed into a pole around 5 p.m.

The driver, 23-year-old Shailee Viramontes of Leavenworth, was killed.

A 3-year-old child was also in the car when it crashed and was taken to the hospital with a suspected serious injury.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Investigators have not determined why the car may have left the roadway.