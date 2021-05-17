Woman killed in Monday afternoon traffic crash in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died in a traffic crash Monday afternoon in Independence.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. at East U.S. 40 Highway and Fairview Road, according to the Independence Police Department.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling east on East U.S. 40 Highway near Fairview Road when the crash occurred.

Police said the pickup truck hit a car traveling north on Fairview Road.

The driver of the car, a 77-year-old Napoleon, Missouri, woman died at a hospital.

Her name has not been released.

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.