Woman killed in two vehicle crash west of Sedalia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 84 year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Sedalia Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Virginia Taylor of LaMonte, Mo. drove through a stop sign at Mo. 127 and Highway Y shortly before 10:00 p.m.

Taylor, driving a 2018 GMC Acadia was struck by a 2022 Mack Pinacle, driven by Thomas Hurst, 40 , of Marshall.

Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hurst was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital in serious condition.

