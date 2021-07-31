Woman saved by blood donations urges people to give as supply reaches emergency need

SHAWNEE. Kan. - A woman whose life was saved through blood donations is urging people to give as blood supply levels drop.

In February 2018, Meghan Jolliffe nearly died when she suffered an amniotic fluid embolism while giving birth to her son Sullivan.

According to the Mayo Clinic, amniotic fluid embolism or AFE is a rare condition when amniotic fluid that surrounds a baby enters the mother's bloodstream.

"My heart stopped for 14 minutes, and I went into the IC which caused me to have 109 units of blood transfused into my body over about a day to two days," explained Jolliffe.

Meghan received over a hundred units of blood. For context, it's the same amount a single car accident victim receives according to the Red Cross.

Jolliffe's son Sullivan also received units of blood but went seven minutes without oxygen after he was born.

"The neurologist at the time said he was brain dead for three days and he had several spots on the scan of his brain. But babies are cool and can rewire their brains."

Meghan and her son Sullivan fully recovered and now the mom uses her time encouraging people to donate blood.

The mom's plea comes at a time when the American Red Cross is sounding the alarm on an urgent need for blood donations.

According to the Red Cross, hospitals are seeing a high number of trauma and emergency room visits as well as patients who put off medical care early in the pandemic.

"People have to make an effort. You have to leave your house, you have to put on a mask, you have to do other things, but it's still worth it."

Information on blood drives can be found on the American Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.

