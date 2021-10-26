Woman says fiancé's argument with landlord over space heater led to murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County prosecutors charged a landlord Monday for allegedly stabbing and killing one of his tenants.

Gordon McBeth now faces second-degree murder charges in the death of 28-year-old Darryl Gilland.

Police say the incident began as an argument between the two Friday afternoon on north Topping Avenue in the Northland.

According to court documents, Darryl Gilland was murdered after he asked his landlord for a space heater because they didn't have heat.

"My son is a gentle giant, he's never had a fight in his life,” his father Darryl Gilland Sr. said. "This is very devastating, I did not want to believe it and I couldn’t believe it until I saw him a while ago.”

Police say Darryl Gilland was stabbed more than 30 times.

His family said his landlord showed up after they talked about getting a space heater, attacking Gilland with a large knife.

KSHB 41 spoke with his parents and fiance who say they don't understand how this could happen.

"It’s indescribable, I’ve never ever had this happen before, but I don’t know what to say about it," Gilland Sr. said. "I hear people talking about losing their children, but over 30 times [stabbed], my son bled to death.”

"It really blew my mind, I was like how could somebody do that," said Donna Graves, his mother.

Darryl Gilland’s parents returned to the home where Darryl and his fiance Samantha lived. The couple had just moved in last week.

"Darryl messaged the landlord and said ‘Hey can we get a heater it’s been really cold,'" Samantha Puhlman said.

According to court documents, McBeth, their landlord, said he’d come and was seen on video surveillance driving and parking a red car erratically.

"He starts throwing insulation and plastic and Darryl comes out at this point and I was kind of scared, so I got behind him," Puhlman said. "The guy said, 'If that’s not good enough, I’ll kill you,' and he pulled out of a knife and started stabbing him.”

His family says at Darryl Gilland had a lot to live for, and said he loved music, was funny, gentle and would do anything for others.

“He was just full of life," Gilland Sr. said. "I was just so proud of him I was telling him, I was so proud of him and this happened I just can’t even believe it.”

Puhlman remembers their first date five years ago.

“Honestly we just instantly fell in love from the first date, we wanted to see each other again and again," she said.

Gilland's family is calling for charges to be increased to first-degree murder charges.

The suspect is due back in court on Nov. 2.