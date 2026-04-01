Woman sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with drug-related death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, district judge sentenced a Roeland Park woman to 25 years in prison Wednesday for her role in the death of a woman and her unborn child.

Izabel Reed, 24, was sentenced to 195 months for one count of distribution of drugs causing death and 105 months for a second count of the same charge — the sentences will run consecutively, per a press release from the Office of District Attorney.

The sentencing comes after Reed pleaded no contest to the charges on Feb. 18, dismissing her charge of distribution and use of a communication facility.

Reed was charged in June 2025 in connection with the death of Alexandrea Hunter and her unborn child in December 2023 in Roeland Park.

Hunter messaged Reed on Facebook on Christmas Eve in 2023, asking Reed if she could come inside her home, and then Hunter was found lifeless in a QuikTrip bathroom about five hours later.

An autopsy later revealed Hunter died from Acetylfentanyl, fluorofentanyl and fentanyl intoxication, and the unborn child showed no signs of death prior to Hunter’s death, according to a court document.

Phones collected by police from Reed and Hunter, and controlled buys from Reed set up by investigators, helped bring charges against Reed.

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