Women-owned business trio host block party for Women's History Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March is here, and you know what that means—it's time to pull out our confetti cannons and glittery banners because it’s Women’s History Month.

This month is all about lifting up our fierce, fabulous, and fearless ladies throughout history and celebrating the incredible women who have made our world a better place. That includes the extraordinary women making a difference now right here in Kansas City.

That’s why every year, three businesses hold a Women’s History Month block party in Columbus Park. Café Càphê, Lily Floral Collective and Swoon Cookies sit side by side on 5th Street, all woman-owned.

Jackie Nguyen owns Café Càphê, a Vietnamese coffee shop, and is also the heart behind the event.

“For women’s month and it so happens to be women’s day today,” Jackie Nguyen, Café Càphê owner, said. “And so all three businesses have women businesses inside of them popping up as well.”

In total, party goers got a chance to support 10 women-owned businesses, something Nguyen says is unique with the annual celebration. That is why this event was such a hit, filled with women and men supporting and uplifting the boss ladies of the block.

Lily Floral is a successful wedding and event-based florist owned by two women. Swoon Cookies, which sits on the corner of 5th and Harrison streets, is also women-owned.

Together, Café Càphê, Lily Floral Collective and Swoon Cookies make up what they call the bad boss lady block.

“Corporations are kind of taking over America and we really need to focus on our small owned businesses, minority owned businesses, female owned businesses,” Betsy Ford, Lily Floral Collective owner, said. “And just put your money back into your communities.”

