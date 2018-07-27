Women's Foundation praises KC council's move to combat gender pay gap

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Women's Foundation is praising a resolution recently passed in Kansas City aimed at combating the gender pay gap.

The resolution calls for the removal of salary history from city employment applications. An amendment created by Councilwoman Julie Justus will also apply to city contractors and vendors.

The Women's Foundation suggested in a release that asking for past and present salaries from prospective employees can perpetuate gender and racial disparities in income.

According to data from the United State Census Bureau, the pay gap between men and women in the U.S. is $.80.