Work continues on repairs to a track used by the KC Streetcar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Work will continue this weekend on repairs to a section of KC Streetcar on the Main Street bridge over Interstate 670.

The repair work is expected to continue for two to three weeks, according to a KC Streetcar news release.

KC Streetcar staff, along with crews from the city, Herzog Transit , KC Streetar Constructors and HDR examined and assessed the track's condition.

The preliminary conclusion found several problems, including thermal expansion and wear on the streetcar track slab and related repair materials, according to the news release.

Main Street in downtown KCMO will be closed between north and southbound Truman Road as well as at northbound streetcar stops at the Power & Light District and at the Kauffman Center.

Bus service will be provided to move streetcar riders to their destinations.