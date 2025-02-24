KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Feb. 24 creates a roller coaster of emotions for Ukrainians in the Kansas City area. This year, the day not only marks three years since Russia's invasion started the war in Ukraine, but many said it's a reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

“For the last three years, Ukraine has waged war, has fought the enemy on the battlefield,” said Volodymyr Polishchuk, president of Stand With Ukraine KC. “It seems now that we have to fight a war in the hallways of Washington with a pen and paper.”

'Work hasn't stopped': Ukrainians in KC reflect on 3-year anniversary of Russian invasion

Stand With Ukraine KC is a nonprofit that helps Ukrainians arriving in Kansas City and raises money to help Ukraine, too.

While an anniversary is usually a chance to reflect on the past, Polishchuk and his wife Julia said it’s hard to not feel disheartened by the present situation.

“The same feelings we had three years ago, it can almost resonate now because we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow,” Polishchuk said.

KSHB 41 Volodymyr Polishchuk

The Polishchuks moved to Kansas City almost 30 years ago. They can be found all over the community, whether it’s at her tailor shop or through his work with Stand With Ukraine KC.

Nataliya Meyer, who also volunteers with the nonprofit, has her own way of processing this anniversary.

“If I really feel that deep sadness, I have to fix it by doing something. And if I do something, then I can fall asleep at night,” Meyer said.

KSHB 41 Nataliya Meyer

She moved from Ukraine 20 years ago. Now, she owns Lucia's Sarto right off the Plaza.

"It's never enough, you know? That's the kind of work that we're doing; it’s unstoppable,” she said of the nonprofit's efforts.

On this anniversary, Meyer and Polishchuk both feel conflicted. They’re grateful for the help that’s come, but they know it’ll take more than reflecting to bring back what they’ve lost.

“For a lot of people, they watch the news cycle, then shut the news off and go to bed and don't think about it ever again," Volodymyr said. "We don't have that luxury. Ukraine still needs help.”

